Chilterns MS Centre hosts fundraising ball at Tring’s Pendley Manor this month
The black-tie event will be held on November 19
Pendley Manor in Tring is the venue for this year’s Starlight Ball, organised by a Wendover charity to raise funds for its services.
The Chilterns MS Centre supports people with multiple sclerosis and recently began a pilot programme to open up its service to people with other neurological conditions, starting with Parkinson’s Disease. The ball on November 19 promises great food and entertainment at the four-star hotel in Hertfordshire.
According to Hannah Prentice, community fundraising manager at the centre, three-quarters of its income comes from fundraising. Hannah said: “So events like these are incredibly important in our efforts to support people with multiple sclerosis and help them to live life to the full.”
She added: “We’ve not been able to hold the ball for a few years so we’re really excited to be able to welcome people back for what will be a fantastic night.” Visit here for tickets.