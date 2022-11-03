Pendley Manor in Tring is the venue for this year’s Starlight Ball, organised by a Wendover charity to raise funds for its services.

The Chilterns MS Centre supports people with multiple sclerosis and recently began a pilot programme to open up its service to people with other neurological conditions, starting with Parkinson’s Disease. The ball on November 19 promises great food and entertainment at the four-star hotel in Hertfordshire.

According to Hannah Prentice, community fundraising manager at the centre, three-quarters of its income comes from fundraising. Hannah said: “So events like these are incredibly important in our efforts to support people with multiple sclerosis and help them to live life to the full.”

The hotel is on Cow Lane in Tring, HP23 5QY