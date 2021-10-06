Children's poet Simon Mole will take part in virtual poetry lesson with Hertfordshire pupils on National Poetry Day

Children's poet Simon Mole will join schoolchildren in Hertfordshire for a virtual Gigantic Poetry Lesson to celebrate National Poetry Day.

Hertfordshire Libraries are celebrating National Poetry Day tomorrow (Thursday), in line with this year’s theme “Choice”, and a special day lies ahead for both children and families alike, supported by experienced British poets Simon Mole and John Hegley.

Up to 30 primary schools from across the county will join Hertfordshire Library Service via Microsoft Teams for the Gigantic Poetry Lesson with acclaimed poet, writer and theatre maker Simon Mole.

Simon will share his experience and lead primary children of all ages through a series of activities and games to help them create their own fantastic poetry in a huge lesson unlike any other.

Hertfordshire Library Service will host two online workshops, which will allow children all over Hertfordshire to join and enjoy some ‘poetry magic’.

Simon Mole said: “Working with schools is one of my favourite things about being a poet, so I’m incredibly excited to be celebrating National Poetry Day with so many awesome schools at once!”

Adults will also have the opportunity to join in with the National Poetry Day celebrations.

St Albans Library welcomes critically acclaimed poet and entertainer John Hegley for an evening of poetry and music.

Recently returned from the Edinburgh Fringe, John will be performing poems from his collection ‘New and Selected Potatoes’, in what promises to be a highly entertaining evening.

Tickets for this event are £7 for adults and £5 for children and they can be booked by visiting Celebrate National Poetry Day on the Hertfordshire County Council website.

Executive Member for Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning Councillor Terry Douris, said: “National Poetry Day serves as a timely reminder that poetry has something to offer everyone.

"At a time when we are recovering from a challenging period in all of our lives, poetry teaches us how to articulate ourselves using the power of words and connect with others so we can share our emotions, feelings and experiences.