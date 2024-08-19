CCTV appeal after man enters pub in Hemel Hempstead with bladed weapon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released images of two people they want to identify following an affray inHemel Hempstead.

The incident happened around 5.20pm on Friday, when three males entered The Full House pub on The Marlowes. (16/8)

Two other people riding a black surron-style electric bike, then arrived outside, with one, believed to be in possession of a bladed weapon, entering the pub before returning to the bike and leaving the area.

No injuries were reported.

This CCTV image has been released by Police following the incident on Friday (16/8)

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please get in touch.

“We are releasing this image because we believe the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist our investigation.

“While I appreciate the quality of the image is poor, I am hoping someone may have seen the bike being driven in the area around this time on Friday 16 August. If you have any information, please get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68177/24.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at

crimestoppers-uk.org.