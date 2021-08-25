British Red Cross provides initial ‘crisis’ support as Afghanistan refugees arrive in Hertfordshire

Refugees from Afghanistan are being housed in three hotels in Hertfordshire while they await permanent housing across the UK.

And the county council says local people have shown incredible generosity with an overwhelming number of offers to support the fleeing families.

The British Red Cross is providing initial ‘crisis’ support with the help of the local voluntary sector.

Hertfordshire County Council is working with local partners to ensure that the appropriate support is available to those who need it

Hertfordshire County Council is working to coordinate the efforts to meet the longer term needs of those arriving in the county.

This has involved establishing a formal process for the receipt of donations and support, planning the direct provision of education, supporting the local NHS to arrange immediate healthcare provision, and working alongside District and Borough councils who are reviewing available housing and supporting the hotels in their areas.

“Currently the operation is being led by the British Red Cross, who are working closely with those families that have already arrived to meet their needs, as well as preparing to welcome others in the coming days and weeks.

“A significant number of donations of clothes, toiletries and toys have very generously been donated, and we are working alongside the Red Cross to manage what has already been received.

"We are now asking that no further donations are made at this time as we work to understand the need of those who have already arrived.

“As a county council we are also working closely with our local partners to ensure that the appropriate support is available to those who need it, including provision for medical and social care, access to education, and additional support where needed.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has so enthusiastically offered support to ensure the families feel welcome and settle well in this next chapter of their lives.”