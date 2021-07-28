Brides can pick up a stunning wedding dress from just £50 in Hemel Hempstead - and raise money for a great cause
Rennie Grove Hospice Care is selling the gowns at its Marlowes shop - including designer dresses
Savvy brides can pick up a real bargain and get their hands on a beautiful wedding dress from as little as £50.
Rennie Grove Hospice Care is selling a stunning selection of wedding dresses from its Marlowes shop in Hemel Hempstead.
The charity received a generous donation of ex-showroom samples, many of them designer dresses.
Area Manager Alison Jones explained: “None of these gorgeous dresses has ever been worn to a wedding. As samples they’ll have been on display in bridal boutiques, or maybe sashayed down a catwalk at a wedding fayre.
"We have styles for every taste and every venue, from the full-on flamboyant show-stoppers to elegant, simple lines and classic cuts, and a good cross section of sizes from six 6 to size 20. The only thing we can’t do, if you fall in love with a particular style, is to order it in a different size for the same price.
“Some of the dresses could work as prom dresses; others would make perfect christening outfits with a little customisation. Some have been snapped up because a customer fell in love with the lace or fabric and decided to create something of their own completely unrelated to weddings!
“Whether you’re planning a wedding on a budget, or you’re passionate about vintage or sustainability, these beautiful dresses are definitely worth a look.”
Rennie Grove chose its Marlowes store for the bridal ‘pop-up’ because customer feedback suggested it would be well-received locally.