Savvy brides can pick up a real bargain and get their hands on a beautiful wedding dress from as little as £50.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is selling a stunning selection of wedding dresses from its Marlowes shop in Hemel Hempstead.

The charity received a generous donation of ex-showroom samples, many of them designer dresses.

Models show off some of the dresses you could buy

Area Manager Alison Jones explained: “None of these gorgeous dresses has ever been worn to a wedding. As samples they’ll have been on display in bridal boutiques, or maybe sashayed down a catwalk at a wedding fayre.

"We have styles for every taste and every venue, from the full-on flamboyant show-stoppers to elegant, simple lines and classic cuts, and a good cross section of sizes from six 6 to size 20. The only thing we can’t do, if you fall in love with a particular style, is to order it in a different size for the same price.

“Some of the dresses could work as prom dresses; others would make perfect christening outfits with a little customisation. Some have been snapped up because a customer fell in love with the lace or fabric and decided to create something of their own completely unrelated to weddings!

“Whether you’re planning a wedding on a budget, or you’re passionate about vintage or sustainability, these beautiful dresses are definitely worth a look.”

There are a range of dresses available in different styles and sizes