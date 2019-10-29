Brexit Party sign up model as Hemel Hempstead candidate

A part-time model has been revealed as the Brexit Party candidate for Hemel Hempstead.

Shai Ahmed will stand for the seat currently occupied by Sir Mike Penning, who is himself a long-standing Eurosceptic.

What is believed to be Ms Ahmed's modelling profile

She currently works as a journalist, but is also understood to be a part-time model with the agency Source, which lists her skills as archery, Indian, pilates, and yoga.

Despite repeated attempts by the Gazette, Ms Ahmed has not been available for comment.

Ms Ahmed has backed calls by some Brexit-supporters for a "patriotic alliance" and an "election deal" between The Brexit Party and the Conservatives.

It is not clear what this would mean for Ms Ahmed's bid for Parliament as she will be standing against current Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning, who has been an ardent Brexiteer. Sir Mike also has a significant majority after claiming 55 per cent of the vote at the 2017 election, and has increased his share of the vote at every election since he first took the seat from Labour in 2005.

Meanwhile Sherief Hassan will stand in the seat for the Green Party, while the Labour Party have yet to announce their candidate.

And Dacorum Borough councillor Sammy Barry, who is a youth support worker, is standing in Hemel Hempstead for the Liberal Democrats.