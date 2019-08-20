Bizarre boat-like vehicle stopped by police on M25 near Hemel Hempstead

A traffic officer was left stunned after pulling over a homemade vehicle made out of balsa wood and duct tape on the M25.

It was spotted just before junction 21 for the M1 at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

An officer said the vehicle was a "homemade electric motorcycle"

The officer tweeted that it was "all checked and in order" but he was "not convinced" he knew what it was.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was approved and registered by the DVLA.

Another roads policing officer called the vehicle a "homemade electric motorcycle" which was "made from bits of balsa wood and duct tape".

Sgt Stephen Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "This is certainly not a vehicle that is seen very often on our roads but after road side inspection we couldn't find anything that would prevent the rider to continue his journey.

The vehicle was spotted just before junction 21 for the M

"The vehicle was keeping up with other traffic and didn't cause any obstruction to other road users.

"The owner made sure that he fulfilled all the safety regulation as well as keeping the insurance, MOT and tax in date."

A spokeswoman for the force said the vehicle was "registered as a motorbike with a 'shell' around it made mostly out of fibreglass and plastic".