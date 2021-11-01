Big hearted Dacorum bikers spread some smiles in Halloween ride out in Hemel Hempstead

Gavin on his spooky motorbike

Trick or treaters in Hemel Hempstead got an extra special Halloween bonus thanks to a group of big hearted bikers.

Members of Dacorum Motorcycle Riders dressed up in their spooky finest to ride around the town in fancy dress.

Jon Andrews, one of the founders of the group, explained: “Me and my colleagues Gavin King and Shelly McClellan, who set up Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, organised the ride. This is our second year of doing this.

Gavin King and Jon Andrews

“We set off from McDonald’s, Maylands and did about an hour riding around Hemel.

“We did see a lot of kids waiting for us, which was really great and puts us bikers at ease.

“A lot of people think bikers have a bad name, but not us - we do things like Bunnies on Bikes for kids in hospital, and we’re doing a Christmas gift run in December.”

They’ll be back on the road at Christmas, dressed up in Santa suits to deliver presents from Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead to Watford General Hospital on Saturday, December 18.

This pirate swapped his ship for a motorbike

The group is asking for donations of toiletries, games, books, pens, socks, sweets, pyjamas and any new born or baby clothes.

Donations can be dropped off at Monks Inn, The Square, Hemel Hempstead.

The Christmas gift delivery is part of the hospital’s charity campaign, Raise A Rainbow. The campaign will help the West Hertfordshire Hospital NHS Trust’s charity, Raise, to work with the community in west Hertfordshire to provide some wellbeing support and spaces of sanctuary for staff.

Last year, the riders delivered gifts to West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s charity, Raise.

Trick or treaters enjoyed seeing the bikers