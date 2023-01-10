One of Berkhamsted's oldest pubs has announced that it has permanently closed after dealing with the ‘impact of Covid, the impact of Brexit and the rising cost of living’.

The Lamb, on Berkhamsted’s High Street, reopened in 2019 after being closed for 15 months for a £380,000 refurbishment.

Now, the pub has announced that it will close for good. A Facebook post said: “With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that we will not be reopening The Lamb’s doors again. With the compound impact of Covid, Brexit and the rising cost of living, we can no longer continue to trade and have decided to move on.”

The pub has closed just three years after having major renovation