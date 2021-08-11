Berkhamsted Football Club invites residents to public meeting to discuss the future of Broadwater

Berkhamsted Football Club has arranged a public meeting to discuss the future of Broadwater at the Town Hall next week.

The community is invited to the public meeting at Berkhamsted Town Hall on Thursday, August 19, at 7.30pm.

The meeting will be chaired by Gagan Mohindra, the MP for South West Hertfordshire.

Senior football has been played at the Lower Kings Road ground, now called Broadwater, for over a century. The club has opposed the possible relocation to Bourne End.

Members of the public are being invited to put their questions about the proposed sale of the football ground to Berkhamsted Sports Ground Charitable Association { BSGCA } Landlords / Custodians of Broadwater.