Berkhamsted Boys School to perform Pirates of Penzance this weekend

The famous Victorian comic opera will be performed on Sunday (July 10)

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:39 pm

Students from Berkhamsted Boys School will perform Sullivan and Gilbert’s Pirates of Penzance on the Castle Campus Quad.

The gates will open at 4.45pm with the performance lasting for approximately 2hrs 10 mins including a 20 minute interval.

Read More

Read More
Free pint at Dacorum pubs for people sharing surnames with England Euro stars in...

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The gates will open at 4.45pm and the performance will begin at 5.30pm.

Tickets are £22 for adults and £11 for under 15s which can be bought here or via the box office (01442 863659).

Attendees are asked to bring their own seating, suitable clothing and a picnic.

VictorianStudents