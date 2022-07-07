Students from Berkhamsted Boys School will perform Sullivan and Gilbert’s Pirates of Penzance on the Castle Campus Quad.
The gates will open at 4.45pm with the performance lasting for approximately 2hrs 10 mins including a 20 minute interval.
Tickets are £22 for adults and £11 for under 15s which can be bought here or via the box office (01442 863659).
Attendees are asked to bring their own seating, suitable clothing and a picnic.