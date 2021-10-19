Berkhamsted Art Society kicks off its 2021/22 programme with a Zoom talk from ceramic artist Kate Malone MBE

Berkhamsted Art Society is kicking off its 2021/22 programme of talks and events tonight (October 19) with a Zoom talk with ceramic artist Kate Malone MBE.

In association with Dacorum and Chiltern Potters Guild, Berkhamsted Art Society is presenting Earth, Air, Fire, Water - Connecting clay with the elements.

Both members and non-members of the art society will be able to enjoy a Zoom talk from Kate Malone - renown potter, ceramicists and former Judge on Pottery Throw down.

Berkhamsted Art Society is kicking off its 2021/22 programme of talks and events with a Zoom talk with ceramic artist Kate Malone MBE.

She will reveal how she uses her sketch pad to draft her ideas and creations.

The event is free for members and is available via Eventbrite for non-members for £6.84, it starts at 7pm start with one hour Zoom talk, plus the opportunity to ask Kate your questions in a 30 mins Q&A session.

After a tough year of keeping in touch with the membership via Zoom the members are returning to the society in full for another year, and they always welcome new members to the group.