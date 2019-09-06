Ashridge Park 'one of the expensive streets in UK' to buy a home

Potential buyers would have to fork out a whopping £4,350,000 on average to bag a property in leafy Ashridge Park, new research reveals.

According to MoneySuperMarket, Ashridge Park is the ninth most expensive in the UK to buy a home outside of London, and perspective buyers would need to put down a mortgage deposit of at least 95 percent.

Top of the list is Brooks Close in Weybridge, Surrey, where properties cost an eye-watering £7,500,000 on average.

Buyers looking for a deal are likely to find a bargain in the North of England, according to research published by MoneySuperMarket this year.

Streets in Sunderland and Liverpool have the average house price of just £15,000 and only require a five per cent deposit.

To see full lists and prices in UK visit: www.moneysupermarket.com/mortgages/uk-priciest-streets/#/expensive-uk

