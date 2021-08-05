Arriva Hertfordshire has announced changes and improvements to bus services in Hemel Hempstead that will take place from August 29.

The alterations will see timetable improvements for Services 2 and 10 and changes for Services 3/4, 8, 300, 302, 320, S357, 500, 520 and S824 across Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

The changes include an increased frequency on Service 2 between Woodhall Farm and Bennetts End and Service 10 between Woodside and Holywell Estate.

Changes to times to improve reliability on Services 3/4, 8, 300, 302, 320, 500 and 520 and changes to school buses S357 and S824.

The Arriva app makes planning your journey easier with live tracking, journey planning and tickets can be purchased via the app.

Simon Finnie, area managing director for Arriva said “We have a great network across Hemel Hempstead and Watford which supports our communities.

"These service changes have been designed to build on that and create a bus network that provides reliable and punctual services for our customers.”