Arrests after man is 'seen with gun' in Hemel Hempstead

Armed police arrested two suspects after a man was "seen with a gun" in a car in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers rushed to Boxmoor on Friday and carried out a thorough search of the area, but no suspects were found.

But following police enquires the vehicle was traced to Berkhamsted High Street.

At 5pm a white BMW was stopped near to the George and Dragon pub.

The two men travelling in the car detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. They were transported to custody.