Application to extend house in Hemel Hempstead while also building two new five-bedroom houses

Recent planning applications from across Dacorum.

19/02577/FUL, 160 Cotterells, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 1JW. Redevelopment of building yard to create three two-bedroom dwellings, one three-bedroom house and existing house retained.

19/02529/FHA, 34 Flatfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP3 8EX. Disabled persons lift facility.

19/02537/FUL, 65 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 3AF. Conversion of offices into two flats

19/02538/LBC, 65 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 3AF. Conversion of offices into two flats.

19/02700/FUL, 54 Western Road, Tring, Hertfordshire, HP23 4BB. Change of use from one B1 use to two B1 uses.

19/02579/FHA, 67 The Horseshoe, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP3 8QS. Retaining wall to rear of property.

19/02587/FUL, Felden Close Sheethanger Lane, Felden, Hemel Hempstead. Refurbishment and extension to existing house including new integral garage, demolition of existing garage, creation of new private drive and construction of two five-bedroom houses including garaging and landscaping.

19/02721/ROC, Honeybrook, St Margarets, Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead. Variation of Condition 12 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 4/02874/15/FUL (demolition of existing dwellings and out-buildings. Construction of two new detached dwellings).

19/02600/FHA, Haverigg South Bank Road, Northchurch, Berkhamsted. Proposal: Rear and side single-storey extensions and associated alterations.

19/02720/VAR, Garages at Spring Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 3QZ. Variation of legal agreement relating to planning permission 4/03105/17/MFA.