Appeal to trace missing Hemel Hempstead man as police grow 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare

He was last seen today (May 6) at 2pm.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:36 pm

Hertfordshire Police are asking the public to help them as they try to trace a young man who has gone missing his home in Hemel Hempstead.

Joe, 22, was last seen at around 2pm today (May 6).

He is thought to have been wearing black cargo trousers and a black hooded top with a shark logo.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

Have you seen this man?

Officers are said to be growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Read More

Read More
Police appeal for information after woman assaulted by three men in Hemel Hempst...

Joe has links to Croxley Green.

If anyone has seen Joe since he went missing or has any information about where he is, please call on-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 361 of 6 May.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.