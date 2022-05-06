Appeal to trace missing Hemel Hempstead man as police grow 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare

Hertfordshire Police are asking the public to help them as they try to trace a young man who has gone missing his home in Hemel Hempstead.
Joe, 22, was last seen at around 2pm today (May 6).
He is thought to have been wearing black cargo trousers and a black hooded top with a shark logo.
Officers are said to be growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Joe has links to Croxley Green.
If anyone has seen Joe since he went missing or has any information about where he is, please call on-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 361 of 6 May.
For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.