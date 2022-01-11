Ambitious plans to transform Hemel Hempstead get a boost with new director of Hemel Garden Communities

Ambitious plans to transform Hemel Hempstead into a greener space have been given a boost with the appointment of a new director.

Hemel Garden Communities (HGC) will create green, connected and beautiful new neighbourhoods which will help to transform Hemel Hempstead and bring huge benefits to the new communities it will create in Dacorum, St Albans District and for Hertfordshire as a whole.

Phillipa Zieba has been appointed to the role of programme director, and brings with her a wealth of experience from her previous role as Head of Planning at Hammerson, with a strong track record of delivering masterplans and a range of high profile mixed-use projects.

Phillipa Zieba is the new Programme Director

A priority for Hemel Garden Communities is to accelerate a shift to public and active transport and increase the share of journeys taken by cycling and walking, and providing high quality infrastructure to support the creation of new homes and jobs.

Phillipa said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Hemel Garden Communities team.

"The plans present a unique opportunity to deliver new homes, social infrastructure and employment, in a sustainable and high quality setting.

"I look forward to working with the community and all stakeholders to secure its delivery."

Hemel Garden Communities aims to create attractive and sustainable new neighbourhoods and communities to the north and east of Hemel Hempstead, through the delivery of more than 11,000 new homes and 10,000 new jobs by 2050.

HGC partners – Dacorum Borough Council, St Albans City and District Council, Hertfordshire County Council, Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership - are working with The Crown Estate and other landowners to deliver the HGC programme, which will provide a variety of benefits to Hemel Hempstead.

These include new high-quality homes, of which 40 per cent will be affordable.

New neighbourhoods will be set around vibrant local centres, green spaces and play areas, all easily accessed on foot. Sustainable travel such as walking, cycling and public transport will be given priority as we target a greener, healthier environment, which includes open spaces as well as new country and district parks.

HGC will create 10,000 new jobs. Many of these will be in Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter, a new business park with a range of facilities including flexible office and industrial spaces, and a variety of amenities to serve the local community.

The creation of sustainable transport choices and links between Maylands, the town centre and Hemel Hempstead train station, plus wider connections to both St Albans City and St Albans Abbey train stations, will achieve connected and sustainable communities.

Cllr Chris White, chair of the HGC Delivery Board said: “I am delighted that we have recruited someone of Phillipa’s calibre to the role of programme director and welcome her to the team.

"She was the outstanding candidate and has immense experience in strategic town planning having delivered many major regeneration and development programmes right across the UK.