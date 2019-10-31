All-new Christmas festival is coming to Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and this year it’s set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The All-New Christmas Festival is set to take centre stage across the town centre on Saturday November 30, between 11am and 7pm.

Various free activities plus live entertainment will be taking place across the town, starting at Riverside Shopping Centre, running into the Marlowes pedestrianised area and through into the Marlowes Shopping Centre and The Market.

Starting at 11am, bundles of Christmas fun is set to entertain the whole family.

Activities include a giant snow globe, Christmas train rides, snow slope, climbing wall, go karts, toboggan slide, under six rides plus much more.

Families can also shop at The Festive Market, where a range of christmas gifts will be sold.

The rock choir will be kick-starting the live entertainment on the Rainbow stage at 1pm, followed by a pantomime performance and many more popular acts including DJ Kentastic.

Santa Claus will then be joining DJ Kentastic at 4.30pm, taking a trip from the North Pole to entertain families ahead of the light switch-on with the Snow Princesses at 5pm.

The famous Hemel Hempstead fireworks display will then take place at 5.15pm.

The festivities will continue until 7pm with DJ Kentastic playing everyone’s favourite Christmas songs.

Late-night shopping will also be available across Riverside and the Marlowes.

The event has been jointly organised by Hemel Hempstead’s Business Improvement District, Riverside Shopping Centre, Marlowes Shopping Centre, Saunders Markets and Dacorum Borough Council.

Naomi Watkins, Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) manager, said: “This year the Hemel Hempstead Christmas event will be something special.

Both shopping centres, the local market and Dacorum Borough Council have worked together with the BID to create a spectacular town Christmas festival.

Cllr Graham Sutton, portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure, said: “The Council is proud to work in partnership with members of the Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) to deliver a very special Christmas festival.

"This event will bring our communities and businesses together in festive cheer for a full day of family fun and entertainment”.