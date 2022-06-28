An all-girls team from a youth football club in Hemel Hempstead played in a tournament against boys last weekend.

Hemel Aces under 8s team played their first-ever competitive football matches against male teams on Sunday (June 26).

The two coaches, Thomas Wright and Jamie Fraser said that the girls fought until 'the very end in all their games and never dropped their heads'.

The girls train weekly at the Football Association’s Wildcat sessions.

The young girls were the talk of the tournament and had supporters wishing them luck.

In their first game, the team lost 5-0 but gave the boys some problems on the pitch.

Thomas said that the second match was much closer, where they narrowly lost 2-0.

He said: “The girls linked up well, defended incredibly well as a unit and dealt with the pressure. They looked out for each other and battled for each other.”

The coaches said that the girls never dropped their heads while playing.

The coaches explained that there was a real buzz around the pitch as the girls walked out for their last game.

The girls went into the final match with ‘the same energy and fight’. In the last seconds, the Hemel Aces scored their only goal of the day to make it 5-1.

Thomas said the parents and others watching went crazy as the ball hit the back of the net.

He said: “The cheers and noise levels for the girls' goal were the loudest on the day and we all went mad.”