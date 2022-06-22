A nine-year-old busker, who featured on Britain’s Got Talent, will perform at Chilfest in Tring this July.

Immi Davis, from Hertfordshire, will be performing on the second day of Chilfest.

The two-day music event, which takes place on July 1 and 2, will see Immi take to the stage after Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley.

Immi will perform at Chilfest in July.

The announcement comes following Immi’s recent semi-final place on Britain’s Got Talent.

Immi will play to her biggest crowd yet and perform at a festival for the first time.

She said that being given this opportunity means the world to her.

Immi said: “I am so happy that Chilfest is letting me sing on Saturday for these famous pop stars - but I am not nervous, just so excited.”

The busker added: “Afterwards I will be watching all the other acts and taking my autograph book too. Thank you very much Justin and BBC Three Counties radio for believing in me and making this happen.”

The young singer has been compared to Amy Winehouse and is currently Westminster’s youngest licensed ‘busker’. Immi performs in London at Leicester Square, Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square.

Other acts at the festival include The Proclaimers, ABC, Maxi Priest, Toploader and The Real Thing.

This year, Chilfest takes place at Pendley Manor in Tring on July 1 and 2 this year.