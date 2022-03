Characters from beloved books came to life for World Book Day when children - and some grown ups! - across Dacorum dressed up to mark the event.

We asked you to send in your pictures, and you didn't disappoint.

From super heroes to dinosaurs, here are the amazing costumes.

Want to add your child to the gallery? Email [email protected] with your child's name and the character they're dressed as - or message us on Facebook, and we'll add them!

1. Alfie as Amazing Alfie, Joel as Grandad from The Trouble with Grandad and Isabella as Rosie Revere engineer. Alfie is just amazing being who he is, Grandad grows an enormous tomato in his greenhouse and Rosie Revere is an creative inventor. Photo Sales

2. Alissa, Sofia and Zac as the Mad Hatter, Harry Potter in his invisibility cloak and a dinosaur. Photo Sales

3. Amber Griffin as Cruella de Vil from The Hundred and One Dalmatians Photo Sales

4. Angel as the Mad Hatter and Olivia as Thing 1 from The Cat in The Hat Photo Sales