£33million investment in new homes for Hertfordshire's over-55s

A multi-million pound scheme to create around 750 new homes that will provide flexible care services and community spaces for the over-55s has been given the green light by Herts County council.

The move has been prompted by the expected changes in the local population. Over the last 20 years there has been a 15 per cent increase in the number of people aged between 65 and 74 and living alone. And by 2030 there will be an additional 70,000 older people in the county, including 32,300 aged 75-plus.

There are currently 1,023 similar extra-care housing homes already available through private developers in the county. The council scheme will mean an estimated 750 new homes being built by 2022, funded by the county council, built to high specifications, with residents able to enjoy independence in their own self-contained apartment, and allowing over-55s the option to stay within their communities, while having access to varying levels of support either on site or nearby.

Cllr Richard Roberts, cabinet member for adult care and health at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We know that we need to build at least 100,000 new homes by 2031 in Hertfordshire and as part of these plans, we need to ensure that our vulnerable and elderly residents are able to live in their own homes independently, with access to the right care as their needs change.

“The approval of this new scheme by councillors is a step in the right direction to achieving this. I look forward to seeing how the proposals develop. We already do so much in the county to support those with complex care needs and this project is just another example of how we are supporting our residents.”