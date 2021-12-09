15 drivers caught using their mobiles behind the wheel on M25 as Hertfordshire Police target dangerous drivers

Hertfordshire Police carried out a week-long road safety campaign in November, aimed at identifying people driving dangerously on the M25.

Officers utilised a specially adapted, unmarked HGV cab to patrol the M25, which was provided by National Highways, recording offences committed by drivers of all types of vehicles – from using their mobile phone behind the wheel, to speeding.

The busiest sections of the M25 are used for nearly 200,000 journeys every single day, ranging from commuters on their way to work to delivery firms transporting goods across the country.

Using the unmarked HGV allows officers to capture evidence of unsafe driving, and drivers are then pulled over by police cars following a short distance behind.

The operation ran from Monday, November 15, to Friday November 19, and over 50 offences were identified, including:

> 15 drivers who were using their mobile phones behind the wheel

> 7 offences of not being in proper control of the vehicle

> 3 seatbelt related offences

> 6 offences of improper use of a motorway verge

> 7 construction and use offences

> 7 offences of driving without due care

> 3 offences of driving through a red ‘X’ sign on a smart motorway

> 1 offence of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol

> 2 offences of a vehicle being uninsured.

Chief Inspector Steve O’Keeffe, head of Roads Policing for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, said: “This is an excellent example of working in partnership with partner agencies, in this case National Highways, to combine both marked and unmarked resources to detect and deter dangerous behaviour on the motorway.

“The elevated position of the HGV cab enables officers to identify offences which would otherwise be difficult to detect from a police car.

"Especially as the nights get darker, our message is clear: please ensure that you drive safely, sensibly and within the law.

"No journey, and no reason, justifies dangerous driving.

“Sadly, my officers regularly deal with the aftermath of serious injury and fatal collisions, many of which are caused by dangerous or careless driving, and part of their job involves having to deliver agony messages to loved ones, which is devastating for all involved.

“This type of operation delivers a Prevention First approach to casualty reduction, and identifying these dangerous drivers minimises the possibility of someone having to receive the awful news that a loved one has been involved in a collision.