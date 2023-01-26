An 11-year-old dancer from Berkhamsted has been selected to be part of the English Youth Ballet’s upcoming production.

Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu, who goes to Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, will be part of the English Youth Ballet cast in Coppélia.

Solenne, who has starred in The Nut Cracker, said: “It’s a thrilling experience from beginning to end. The new-made friends around me are loving and kind. The teachers never give up on us and together we create a great performance.”

Pictured: 11-year-old Solenne

Her mother, Nyree Swinscoe-Hunt said: “I am forever in awe of Solenne’s resilience and determination, to practice her passions and find ways to put a smile on everyone’s face - including her own.”

Nyree added: “As a family we have been enthralled by the performances, captivated by the obvious passion and delight in Solenne’s joy. My heart is full to overflowing with pride.”