£100,000 project to house Dacorum's most vulnerable

A new £100,000 project has been launched to house Dacorum's most vulnerable rough sleepers, and help them rebuild their lives.

The Housing First pilot scheme is being funded by a Government grant to both Dacorum Borough Council and St Albans City and District Council.

It aims to house the vulnerable rough sleepers in council and Hightown Housing Association properties, whilst providing wraparound care and intensive support to help them rebuild their lives.

The 12-month pilot includes the provision of two Housing First coordinators, based at Open Door homeless hostel in St Albans. They will work proactively with each person to identify their goals, access services to improve their health and wellbeing, as well as enabling them to integrate into the community.

Group manager for strategic housing, Natasha Beresford, said: “Unlike other homelessness intervention models, Housing First places no pre-conditions on people, only a willingness to maintain their tenancy.

"The approach has proved to be very successful in other parts of the UK in helping people break the cycle of instability that can keep them on the streets. We’re excited about the prospect of recreating this success in Dacorum.”

Dacorum Borough Council was awarded the National Practioner Support Service (NPSS) Gold Standard last year for its work in preventing homelessness.

If you're concerned about someone sleeping rough, you can report this on the StreetLink website. All information will be shared with us, so that we can help that person connect to local services and support.

More information about our homelessness service and sources of support is available on Dacorum's Homeless or at risk page.