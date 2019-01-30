Patients with learning disabilities are being kept in locked hospital wards at the Hertfordshire Partnership University Foundation Trust, despite an NHS pledge to care for them in their communities.

Hertfordshire Partnership University Foundation Trust provides mental health and learning disabilities inpatient care and treatment in the community for young people, adults and older people in Hertfordshire,

Patients with learning disabilities kept in 'institutional' facilities at Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

Charities have condemned the continued use of inpatient facilities for vulnerable patients in what they describe as a "shocking violation of human rights".

People with learning disabilities or autism were placed on hospital wards in Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust facilities on 280 occasions during the nine months to October, according to NHS data.

Learning disability charity Mencap says patients are often placed in wards far away from their families, and can be subject to unnecessary medical interventions due to staff not understanding their needs.

Many are placed in mental health settings under the care of psychiatrists - even if they don't have mental health needs.

Figures are published monthly and are rounded to the nearest five, meaning the nine-month total is an estimate.

At the end of October, there were around 125 patients in hospital, of whom 60 were in locked wards.

The majority of those in hospital had been there for more than three months, and around 25 patients had been there for over 10 years.

Dan Scorer, of Mencap, said: "People with learning disabilities are being stuck in these units just because they have challenging behaviour.

"The chances of these places helping them is about zero.

"You've got people with autism being kept in noisy, crowded units with communal meal times.

"They are being highly damaged, and it’s a Catch 22 because their behaviours can escalate when they're in acute distress - which is then used as justification for having them in there in the first place."

Of the patients in hospital at the Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust at the end of October, 16% were in mental health, rather than learning disability, wards.

In 2015, the NHS promised a 35% to 50% reduction in inpatient beds for patients with learning disabilities and autism by March this year, with the ultimate aim of treating all patients in the community.

However, across England, patients found themselves on a hospital ward on more than 15,000 occasions in the nine months to October.

At the end of October, there were 3,555 people in hospital, 1,920 of whom had been there for over a year.

Around 43% were in locked wards.

Tim Nicholls, head of policy at the National Autistic Society, said the number of people with autism in mental health hospitals has gone up since 2015.

He said: “We’re talking about the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in the country here – the Government and NHS England must now show leadership.”

Across England, restrictive measures were used on patients 2,700 times during October.

Measures taken include mechanically restraining patients with cuffs or belts, using medication to subdue or sedate them, or physical restraint by staff.

Mr Scorer said: "There are absolutely shocking violations of human rights going on every day.

"People being over medicated, secluded, and restrained - and new cases come to light all the time."

An NHS England spokeswoman said: “The number of people with a learning disability and autism in hospital has reduced by almost a fifth since 2015.

“By investing in earlier intervention and ramping up specialist community care, the NHS Long Term Plan builds on this biggest single shift in care, supporting hundreds more people to live more independently in their community and closer to home.”