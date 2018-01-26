Ouch! Are you tough enough to walk barefoot on Lego?

Could you take on the latest fundraising challenge for Keech Hospice Care – the Legowalk?

The Bedfordshire children’s and adult hospice has dreamed up the fiendish new fund-raiser, set to test both mind and body.

Get set for Keech's new fundraiser

Kids and adults are taking on the challenge of walking barefoot over six feet of colourful plastic Lego bricks to raise money for Keech.

Legowalk aims to be fun for all the family, as children and adults battle it out to see who is toughest.

Hospice CEO Liz Searle said: “Who hasn’t trodden on a piece of Lego? People ask me if it’s painful. Do you know what? It’s brilliant fun!

“It’s great to be doing things people have never tried before and holding the event here at the hospice itself.

“I’d encourage everyone to give it a go and take on the 6ft barefoot walk across the Lego to raise vital funds to support seriously ill adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children across Bedfordshire.”

The Legowalk is on Sunday, February 11. Entry is £5 and open to anyone aged six and over. To sign up, visit www.keech.org.uk/legowalk or call 01582 707940.