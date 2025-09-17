Political Opinion: David Taylor MP presses new Home Office Minister to back reopening of Hemel Hempstead Police Station front desk

David Taylor, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, has called on the newly appointed Home Office Minister, Sarah Jones, to support his campaign to reopen the public-facing front desk at Hemel Hempstead Police Station. This took place during Home Office questions in the House of Commons.

David Taylor MP said: "Time and time again, residents have called for the reinstatement of the Hemel Police Station front desk, which vanished under the last government amid major Tory police cuts. Raising this with the Minister is just one action I am taking, and I look forward to working cooperatively with all local stakeholders to make this happen. "

Mr Taylor also pointed to his experience on the Crime and Policing Bill Committee, where he scrutinised national legislation to strengthen community safety. He welcomed the investment already being made by the Labour government to recruit additional police officers, underlining that accessible local policing facilities must go hand in hand with officer numbers.

He added "I have been out with police on the beat. They work incredibly hard. Now, we need to give them the resources they need to do their job, and the public the means to report crime in properly".