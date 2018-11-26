On-the-spot eye testing at Tring opticians

To mark Road Safety Week, staff at Specsavers Tring tested people’s eyes for ‘roadworthiness’, by reading a number plate outside the store from 20.5 metres away.

This follows an announcement from Herts Police that there will be an increase in on-the-spot fines for drivers who can’t clearly see the car in front of them. Drivers who can’t read number plates at 20.5 metres away risk incurring a fine and having their licenses revoked. This will also be in place across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

People who were not able to read the number plate were encouraged to come inside the shop for a free eye test.

Specsavers Tring retail director, Divya Kukadia, said: "We thought it would be a fun way to address a really important issue.

"For those who could read the number plate, that was great - it’s good to know drivers on the road are looking after driver safety. But for those who couldn’t, we invited them inside to organise a full eye test for them."

To coincide with Road Safety Week, the store also handed out free high-vis jackets, to ensure as many people as possible are visible on and near the roads.

Store manager Bradley is pictured with members of the community.