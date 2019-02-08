OAP has hundreds of pounds stolen in distraction theft in Berkhamsted

A man in his 70s had hundreds of pounds stolen after he was the victim of a distraction theft in Berkhamsted.

The victim was reversing his car into his garage in Doctors Common Road, between 4.05pm and 4.25pm on Wednesday (February 6), when he was approached by two men.

They said there was an issue with the rear of his vehicle and asked the victim to open his bonnet. While he was distracted one of the offenders removed the victim’s wallet from his pocket and took his credit card before leaving.

Police are appealing for information and urging people to be vigilant.

Inspector Jeff Scott said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or saw two men acting suspiciously in the area around the times stated to please get in touch.

“If you believe you may have been approached by these offenders and have not already called police, please contact us as soon as possible.

“I’m urging people to remain vigilant. If you’re approached by individuals who you don’t know, be wary and make sure your belongings are secure, politely decline any offers of help and contact police as soon as possible.

“Descriptions of the offenders and details of any vehicles, including their direction of travel, would help us identify the people responsible, so please if possible and safe to do so make a note of these details.”

Contact Herts Police online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/12089/19.