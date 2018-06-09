Northchurch volunteer ‘adopts’ canal swing bridge

Northchurch resident David Legg has adopted a swing bridge on the Grand Union Canal, volunteering to help the Canal & River Trust look after his local stretch of waterway.

Winkwell swing bridge, so called as it swings out across the canal to allow people and vehicles to cross over the waterway, is one of three swing bridges on the southern section of the Grand Union Canal.

The Winkwell swing bridge

David will spend a day a month helping staff at the trust care for the bridge, carrying out general maintenance tasks such as painting the bridge and tidying the towpath, as well as working with trust staff to ensure the bridge swings open smoothly.

David, said: “I’ve always loved canals and I used to work for British Waterways back in the day, so when the opportunity to volunteer with the Canal & River Trust came up, I jumped at the chance.

“I particularly like the swing bridge as it’s near to where I live and the only one on the canal for miles.

“I hope to be able to help boaters with opening and closing the bridge and help keep traffic moving along the canal and on the road.”