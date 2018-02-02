Norfolk County Council tax share is ‘one of the highest’

Norfolk County Council looks set to raise its share of the council tax bill by nearly six per cent for 2018/19

The council’s policy and resources committee recommended its budget for next year, including the increase, this week.

The budget includes £30 million of savings,but some of the most controversial proposals, including cuts to bus subsidies and gritting routes, will not be carried through.

The council had been consulting over a potential £500,000 cut to the £2.7 million subsidy it provides for bus operators and community transport providers, as well as a proposed £200,000 cut to gritting.

These cuts, which were voted down, aimed at plugging a multi-million pound spending gap by 2021/22, which currently stands at £93 million.

On Monday, the council’s policy and resources committee agreed to recommend the 5.99 per cent increase.

Final council tax bills are made up of individual shares for the county, city, district and borough councils, the police, and town and parish councils.

Of the 5.99 per cent, three per cent will be specifically for adult social care, but some will be used to alleviate gritting and subsidy cuts.

This figure will increase the county council’s share of band D bills by £74.74 per year to £1,322.68.

Alison Thomas, deputy leader of the council, said the increase was inevitable given government cuts to council grants.

“It’s being quoted that the rise is one of the highest in the region, however, by taking six per cent for social care over two years, rather than three, it means that it should come down next year,” she said.

The budget proposals still include remodelling of services, which could see libraries and children’s centres combined in the same properties.