Nominations open for Herts Rural Awards

CPRE Hertfordshire’s 2018 Rural Living Awards scheme is open for nominations.

The awards recognise individuals or communities that can demonstrate their care for the environment and the general improvement of rural community life, sustainability and continuity.

The categories are Rural Community Living, Rural Environment and Rural Business in the Community, with individual awards for an adult and a young person aged up to 21, who have made an outstanding contribution to rural life.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday, May 30. Nominations can be made by anyone, and you can even nominate yourself. For more information see www. cpreherts.org.uk/awards