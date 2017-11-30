New Star Wars film - where can I see the premiere in Dacorum and when?

The new Star Wars film is out next month (you might have heard this).

But whether you’re going as part of a Rebel Alliance, or you’ll be going han-solo, where can you see it in Dacorum?

The film’s official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 13th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in Hemel Hempstead.

Cineworld is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi at midnight in both 2D and 3D on Wednesday, December 13. A second 2D showing also begins at 12.20am if you fancy a lie-in.

The Rex in Berkhamsted will not be showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But it will be showing A Bad Moms Christmas.

Just over the borough border in Watford, The Vue has a whopping nine showings at 12.01am, two of them in 3D.