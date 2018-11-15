New shop opens at Kings Langley centre

Mayor of Dacorum Rosie Sutton officially opened the new shop at Kings Langley’s Waterside Centre.

The Watershed is based next to the entrance to the centre.

Getting the shop ready involved a lot of work emptying it of jumble, cleaning it out and painting it.

Kings Langley firm Osborne Electronics organised flooring and installed lighting and electrics.

The shop is open from 9am to 3pm on weekdays when the centre is open, selling items handmade by the centre’s service users, who have learning disabilities, or by its supporters, as well as a large stock of Christmas cards and birthday cards.