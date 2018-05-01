New principal revealed for troubled Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley

A private school which is under threat of closure by the government has appointed its first-ever permanent principal.

Martin Blain will take up the role full-time at Rudolf Steiner School in Kings Langley from August.

He will first be spending time at the school throughout the summer term, as well as at other Steiner schools.

Mr Blain said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed to lead the Rudolf Steiner School.

“I have always been passionate about the education of the whole child and I believe that this school offers the perfect balance between academic achievement and a nurturing, holistic environment.

“I am completely committed to the Steiner Waldorf Education model and my aim is for this to be seen as the perfect place to learn.”

But not everyone was convinced by the appointment, as Mr Blain is best known for his time as headteacher of a new free school, where he left before the school had even opened its doors to students.

One insider, who asked not to be named, said: “We did wonder who they would get to come into a school like Rudolf Steiner, which has so many problems.

“But perhaps Mr Blain is a bit desperate too.”

Mr Blain will take over the role from Tim Byford who became interim principal last September. Mr Byford announced that he was leaving in January, just four months into the role.

Martin Blain made national headlines during his time at Harperbury Free School, near Radlett.

The project went through a troubled gestation, and opened a year later than was originally planned after a failure to secure a site in time.

When a site was secured in November 2014 Mr Blain then left one day later “by mutual consent”.

A statement published on the school’s website at the time read: “Martin Blain has played a key role in the development of Harperbury Free School but after consultation with trustees and others, it has been agreed that he is not the person to bring the project to fruition and that his talent is better suited to a different opportunity.

“We are sure all parents will join us in thanking Martin for all that he has done in his time on the project team and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mr Blain was quoted as saying: “By mutual agreement with the governors I have decided to pursue other opportunities. I wish the school every success.”

More recently Mr Blain was chief operating officer at Immanuel College in Bushey.