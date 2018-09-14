New plan submitted for Marlowes cinema in Hemel Hempstead

Long-awaited plans to build a brand new cinema in Hemel town centre have been submitted to council bosses.

Owners Capital & Regional hope to radically overhaul The Marlowes Shopping Centre, with the proposed scheme featuring the town’s second multi-screen cinema, as well as a number of family-friendly restaurants.

The original proposal was first revealed by the Gazette in June 2017, and was approved by Dacorum Borough Council.

And although the scheme has now been revised and re-submitted, the principle changes remain the same.

The owners declined to comment this week.

Before putting the plans forward Capital & Regional received pre-application advice from planning officers at the council.

They also held a public consultation at The Marlowes at the beginning of August.

Changes to the original plans will mean the cinema is more visible when people enter The Marlowes.

The new application says that this will attract more visitors to town while reducing the impact on people who live in the surrounding area.

The cinema will have 11 screens with a total of 1,185 seats, and will be tiered over two floors.

Last month the Gazette reported upon the work currently taking place at The Marlowes, which will mean a significant upgrade to the toilets plus a child’s play and family area.

The re-submitted plans come three years after the shopping centre’s general manager Vince Williams said investors could possibly be ‘put off’ by the competition of an IMAX cinema ran by Cineworld at nearby Jarman Square.

But Capital & Regional, which acquired the shopping centrein a £35million deal, clearly now feel there is enough appetite for more screens in Hemel.

>Are you excited by the prospect of the new cinema in Hemel Hempstead? Email thegazette@jpress.co.uk