New obstacle challenge launches in Berkhamsted

The Hospice of St Francis is bringing its first ever large-scale event to Berkhamsted and is encouraging everyone to unleash their alter-ego at the new KAPOW Superhero Challenge on Sunday, July 8, at Ashlyns School.

The 5k fun obstacle course, set in the beautiful school grounds, is made up of a range of giant inflatables to climb, duck, dodge, slide and run around. Tackle hurdles and barriers in the Dip ’n’ Duck, keep your balance in the Alternater, bash your way through the Biff Baff and scramble through The Mangle.

Head of events Fran Martin said: “This event is going to be so much fun. It’s time to ditch the office suit, pull on your outfit, transform into your inner superhero. Whether you come as Spiderman, Batman, Captain America or a Power Ranger, fancy dress is a must. Places are limited and expected to sell out quickly so we urge all superheroes to sign up now.”

Tickets are £25, children £15. Children must be at least eight years old and 4ft (1.23m) tall. Under-16s must be accompanied by a paying adult. See www.stfrancis.org.uk/kapow