New Hemel venue for baby sling library

Local baby sling and cloth nappy library Stork and the Bees has a new venue for its monthly drop-in sessions.

Stork and The Bees is run by three local mums with a passion for natural parenting, who have been trained as babywearing consultants. They offer help and support with slings/baby carriers as well as cloth/reusable nappies.

There’s also the possibility of hiring items to try them out.

At the drop-in sessions, parents can try on different slings to see what they like best and find out more about cloth nappies. They can also bring along their own slings and nappies for advice.

Sessions have previously been held at St John’s Church Hall in Hemel and Watford Quaker Meeting House, but it was becoming increasingly difficult to store and transport all the slings and nappies

They have now found a venue where they can store all their items on site so, from June 18, they will be running the sling and cloth nappy library from the tranquility garden at Sunnyside Rural Trust, Two Waters Road, Hemel.

See www.facebook.com/storkandthebees