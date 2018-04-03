New figures reveal daily number of arsons across Hertfordshire

New figures from Herts County Council’s fire and rescue service reveal that firefighters are called to an average of six deliberate fires a day.

Between April and October 2017, firefighters were called to 1,259 deliberate fires, with arsonists particularly targeting bins and discarded rubbish, as well as a number of fires started in woods and scrubland.

In response, the fire service is asking residents to keep an eye out for potential risks and take some simple steps to reduce the risk in their neighbourhoods.

This includes keeping bins secure and away from buildings; not letting rubbish build up; and to report any fly tipping, small fires or abandoned vehicles.

Firefighters are also urging residents to stop children from carrying or playing with matches and lighters and consider lighting and other security measures to protect property.

Terry Hone, cabinet member for community safety, said: “Arson is extremely dangerous. It puts lives and property at risk.

“While our crews are dealing with arson incidents they are diverted away from other emergencies and community safety work.

“We ask all residents to be vigilant, and report any behaviour they are concerned about. Arson is a crime and we will work with the police to identify and prosecute the people responsible wherever possible.”

Information about deliberately started fires can be reported anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, and suspicious behaviour should be reported to police on 101.