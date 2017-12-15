New beginning for historic Haverhill hotel

The owners of Haverhill’s Nine Jars Bistro have completed a £1 million restoration of an iconic High Street building and reopened a hotel that dates back to the 17th century.

CXG Group purchased the derelict building in 2015 and had a vision to bring something fresh and exciting to Haverhill, opening the bistro in 2016.

The family run restaurant has brought new employment opportunities, including five apprenticeships in management, accounting, bar service and cheffing.

And now CXG is set to open its first six refurbished rooms at the Nine Jars Boutique Hotel in the new year.

They include two large deluxe suites, each with a king sized bed, sofa, desk area, bath and shower, plus three king-sized rooms and one single, all with free WiFi, smart TVs and Nespresso coffee machines.

Daniel Pilley, co-founder of CXG Group, said: “Haverhill is very much on the up and our investment into the former run-down building reflects our confidence in the town’s future growth and prosperity.

“Being such an iconic building in the town we were keen to revive it after it closed its doors as The Bell four years ago. We wanted to ‘bring it back to life’ and honour its significance in the town.

“The building’s history dates back to the 17th century when it was a popular drinking establishment and coaching inn for travellers on their way to London.

“We intend to move into the third stage of the development in due course and open another six rooms.

“There is so much potential with the building and the business over the next few years, so watch this space!”

Nine Jars has a 20 per cent off opening offer for bookings made by the end of December for anyone wanting to try out Haverhill’s newest hotel in January. Book online at ninejars.co.uk.