Name the beer contest as brewery supports Herts Wildlife Trust

The Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust has partnered with a local brewery to create a special edition new ale, and it’s running a competition to name the beer.

Wheathampstead-based Farr Brew is developing a new pale ale, which will go on sale later in the year to support the trust’s work.

The brewery will also work with the trust to ensure that the area where it grows its hops is wildlife friendly.

As part of the new partnership, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust has launched a contest to name the new beer.

The winner will see their chosen name on the beer and also receive a brewery tour for two at Farr Brew and 12 bottles of Farr Brew beer.

Farr Brew has strong environmental credentials and is a finalist in the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Green Business of the Year Award 2018.

Founder Nick Farr said: “Farr Brew’s principles are all about community and the environment we are part of, so partnering with the trust is a natural decision.

“We believe that we should all keep the planet as green and beautiful as possible and we try to ensure that conservation is at the heart of any business decision we make.

“We’re proud of our Hertfordshire home and we’re delighted to be working with the trust to keep it wild.”

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust conservation manager Tim Hill said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Farr Brew. The brewery shares our love of local wildlife and I look forward to helping manage the land where they grow their hops.”

The closing date for competition entries is March 31.

For full details, see hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/farrbrew