More youngsters in Herts take DofE challenge

More than 3,000 young people in Hertfordshire achieved their Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards over the last year, under YC Hertfordshire, part of the county council.

In all, 214 young people achieved their Gold award – a 12 per cent increase on last year. Over the last year, there has been a significant increase in enrolments for the award, with 5,690 new starters.

This means there are now more than 10,400 young people across the county doing their DofE programme.

There are 98 different centres across the county supporting young people to achieve their awards, including schools and academies, as well as 10 YC Herts centres.

More than 330 staff and volunteers support participants to complete the programme.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is open to all 13 to 24-year-olds. By completing a series of activities in four different sections, young people progress through the Bronze, Silver and Gold Levels.

At each of the three levels, young people choose activities under the headings of Volunteering, Physical, Skills and Expedition. Those working towards Gold also complete a Residential section.

YC Herts’ head of service, Peter Hosier, said: “We are pleased that so many young people completed awards this year and that more than 5,000 young people have begun to work towards awards.”

Find out more at www.ychertfordshire.org/youth-work/duke-of-edinburgh-award-dofe