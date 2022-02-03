More people seeking help for eating disorders in Hertfordshire in the wake Covid pandemic

The number of people seeking help for eating disorders in Hertfordshire and west Essex has soared in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic – with more than 100 children and young people now waiting for assessment.

Local health officials say that – in line with national trends – referrals for eating disorders have increased by around 40 per cent.

Those referrals – to the community eating disorders team – run by Hertfordshire Partnership Foundation Trust – are continuing to increase.

And now there are reported to be 146 children and young people waiting for assessment.

The figure was reported to a meeting of the boards of the clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) across Hertfordshire and Essex on Thursday, January 27.

Five children and young people in Hertfordshire were reported to be waiting for specialist hospitals beds – with a further three reported in west Essex.

And data presented showed the significant increase in the number of adult referrals.

Back in 2019/20 – before the Covid-19 pandemic – there were reported to be around 22 adult patients a month who presented with an eating disorder.

But data shows that between April and June last year (2021) that had increased to 40 a month.

Nevertheless – despite the increases in the referrals – it was reported that the community eating disorders team has seen 96 per cent of people within 28 days, for routine referrals.

And it was said that short term funding has been agreed to help mitigate the pressure.

Following the meeting, Beverley Flowers – deputy CEO for Herts Valleys, West Essex and East and North Herts CCGs – said voluntary and community organisations were being commissioned to provide additional support.

And she said that waiting times for mental health services in Hertfordshire were in line with – or better than – national averages.

“Hertfordshire has seen an increase in referrals for eating disorder of around 40 per cent, reflecting national picture for these services as a result of the mental health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Locally, additional funding has been agreed to help meet this demand. There is work to develop an eating disorders home treatment and outreach team, and recruitment for this team is ongoing.

“Voluntary and community organisations have also been commissioned to provide additional support for children and young people who are waiting for treatment including resources for families and carers.

“Systems are working together to ensure that we can collectively address demand, manage waiting times and ensure people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible.