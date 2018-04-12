Mobiles stolen from Riverside

Police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to following a theft from the EE store in the Riverside shopping centre.

At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 21, four phones were stolen.

CCTV still following mobile phone theft in Riverside shopping centre

These were a Samsung Galaxy S8, a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, a Samsung S9, and a Samsung S9 Plus.

Police believe that the men pictured in these CCTV stills may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has any other information about the theft, should contact PC Tom Colvin on tom.colvin@herts.pnn.police.uk or the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/18/2439.

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 101.