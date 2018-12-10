Missing Dayle last seen in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday

Can you help to find missing man Dayle Rostron?

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Hemel Hempstead at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, (December 5).

He is described as being white, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with ginger hair.

Mr Rostron was last seen wearing a black corduroy jacket with a woollen collar, a plain black t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe, and black trainers with white soles.

He may have also been wearing a dark grey beanie hat with a white tag and was carrying a black rucksack.

He has a silver nose ring and tattoos on his forearm, shoulder and leg.

If you have information about Dayle’s whereabouts please contact police on 101, if you are with Dayle now or have seen him in the last few moments please call 999.