Midwich names new European operations boss

Midwich, the specialist audio visual and document solutions distributor, has appointed a new head of European operations.

James Parker has taken up the role, which will see him focus on expanding the Diss-based company’s trade with operations in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Benelux, Iberia and Australasia.

Mr Parker has a wide ranging background in operations and business improvement, having previously held managerial positions, including group logistics and procurement director and purchasing and marketing director.

“I am excited to have joined Midwich at this key stage in the group’s growth journey,” said Mr Parker, who has joined the company from DIY retailer Homebase.

“I am very much looking forward to working with European subsidiary teams to support their growth aspirations and help deliver synergies across the group.”

Midwich is a specialist audio visual, professional video, lighting and document solutions distributor, employing more than 450 staff, around 270 of which are based in Diss.

“We are delighted to welcome James and I am very confident that this appointment will provide us with additional expertise to deliver on our ambitious growth plans, especially as we continue to increase our international footprint,” said European director Tom Summer.

The Midwich Group, meanwhile, has announced its pre-closing trading statement, which reported revenue for 2017 of approximately £470 million, representing a growth of around 28 per cent compared with the previous year.