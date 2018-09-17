Meet the vintage fire engines in Hemel town centre

Riverside Shopping Centre will welcome two vintage fire engines from Frogmore Paper Mill on Saturday, September 29.

The Paper Trail Heritage Fire Brigade will be showcasing the historic fire engines, built in 1938, for all the family to enjoy outside Next.

Visitors to Riverside will be able to get up close and admire the vintage engines, while learning about their history.

The two appliances were both part of the local works fire brigades in Hemel Hempstead, one at John Dickinson’s, the other at Frogmore Mill itself.

Riverside operations manager Phil Stiff said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the vintage fire engines to Riverside.”