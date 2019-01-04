Meet the New Year’s Day babies born in West Herts

11 beautiful babies brought cheer to the start of 2019 for their delighted parents in West Herts.

The first to arrive was baby boy Hinshelwood at 1.04am to proud parents Alec and Laura who live in Hemel Hempstead.

Baby McDonald

Baby girl McDonald was born at 3.15pm to mum Katie and dad who live in Kings Langley.

Delivery ward matron Justine Chung said: “Congratulations to the 11 families who have had an extra special start to 2019 and many thanks to our staff who helped bring them into the world this New Year’s Day.

“It was business as usual for our team as, on average, we deliver 12 babies a day at Watford General, our main maternity hospital.

“We also provide maternity services from Hemel Hempstead and St Albans hospitals.”

Baby Hinshelwood

